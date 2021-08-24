Me contro te batte Fast & Furious 9 al box office

Moda e spettacolo

ROMA - ’’Me contro te - Il mistero della scuola incantata’’ si piazza in testa al box office dello scorso weekend con un incasso di 2.178.773 euro. Secondo posto per Fast and Furious 9 con 1.260.790 euro, mentre terzo è ’’The Suicide Squad’’ con 308.786 euro.

