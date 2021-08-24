Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Ragusa 23°C - Sereno

  • Me contro te batte Fast & Furious 9 al box office
    Me contro te batte Fast & Furious 9 al box office

    Me contro te xIl mistero della scuola incantata' si piazza in testa al box office dello scorso weekend

    Me contro te batte Fast & Furious 9 al box office

    ROMA - â€™â€™Me contro te - Il mistero della scuola incantataâ€™â€™ si piazza in testa al box office dello scorso weekend con un incasso di 2.178.773 euro. Secondo posto per Fast and Furious 9 con 1.260.790 euro, mentre terzo Ã¨ â€™â€™The Suicide Squadâ€™â€™ con 308.786 euro.

    Italpress
    Me contro te
    Fast and furios
    Italpress

    Collaboratore
    Me contro te batte Fast & Furious 9 al box office
